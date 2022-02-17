Storm Eunice: Amberley Museum announces closure ahead of storm

A ‘danger to life’ warning has been issued for the area from 5am until 9pm tomorrow (Friday).

Amberley Museum said in a Tweet: "In view of the weather warning tomorrow, Friday 18th February, we will be closing the Museum to visitors. We hope to reopen Saturday 19th February, please check our website or social media for updates. We'll be contacting everyone who has pre-booked to move/refund their tickets."