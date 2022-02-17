Storm Eunice: Chichester district residents warned there may be disruption to bin collections

There could be disruption to bin collections SUS-200915-124835001

Chichester District Council has issued the warning as the storm is expected to hit the Chichester district area in the early hours of tomorrow morning (Friday, February 18) with winds of up to 80mph.

It said: “If the weather is severe and it is unsafe for refuse collectors to operate, waste and recycling collections may have to be suspended.

“The council is advising residents that if they are unable to empty bins, that they will send their crews out at the earliest opportunity, or on their next normal collection day.

“If the council manages to empty bins, residents are advised to remove their bin from the highway as quickly as possible.

“Strong winds are also likely to blow bins over and so residents are also being advised to consider where they place their bin.

“The council is also discouraging people from visiting parks and green spaces during the storm for their safety. The Friday Farmers’ Market in Chichester has also been cancelled.

“Litter picking, road sweeping and the emptying of litter and dig bins will resume early next week. Shingle will also be cleared from coastal roads as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Chichester’s rubbish tip at Westhampnett will also be closed.