Storm Eunice: Companies still working to restore power to homes across Sussex

UK Power Networks has reported numerous power outages across its network in Sussex.
Powercuts have on UK Power Networks' from Pulborough, near Horsham, to Rye in East Sussex.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Network customers in Sussex have also experienced power outages.
Companies are still working to restore power to many homes across Sussex after the devastation of Storm Eunice.
Unplanned outages have occurred near Selsey, Oving, Barnham, Almodington, Billingshurst and Wisborough Green.
Detailed maps of power outages across the county can be found within this article.
UK Power Networks' households affected by power outages UK Power Networks' customers throughout Sussex have been hit by outages Scottish and Southern Electricity Network households near Chichester affected by powercuts Scottish and Southern Electricity Network households near Midhurst, Petworth and Billingshurst affected by powercuts