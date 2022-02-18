Storm Eunice: Damage caused to Chichester Railway Station

Storm damage has left debris on the platform and the line at the Chichester station earlier today (Friday, February 18) forcing its closure.

It comes as the rail network experienced major disruptions stopping Southern services – with passengers being told to find other means of transport should they need to make any journeys as debris and high winds affected the whole service.

Other buildings also experienced damage in Chichester today including an incident where firefighters were called to Crane Street as part of a roof surround collapse into the street below.

Damage at Chichester Railway Station. Picture by Bennitito Seale

All pictures by Bennitito Seale.

Damage at Chichester Railway Station. Picture by Bennitito Seale