Storm Eunice: Eastbourne motorists urged to take care

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Police said, “As we head into the afternoon, the weather is predicted to turn worse, please take care out there.

“Stay away from exposed coastal areas for your own safety due to risks of large waves and flooding and if you can avoid making a journey please do.”

Officers have also advised drivers to lower their speed on the road as large amounts of water could make it harder to stop quickly.

A fallen tree in Eastbourne due to Storm Eunice. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220218-124203001

Motorists have also been encouraged to keep both hands on the wheel as wind could make their vehicle ‘rock’.

Police have told drivers to make sure their headlights are working and to be cautious of debris in the road.

The spokesperson said, “For any road issues in or around Eastbourne like fallen branches, please contact East Sussex Highways.