Storm Eunice: Final SSEN customers to have power restored

As of 9pm yesterday (Tuesday) evening, around 250 of 182,000 affected customers remain without power from the storm as SSEN's teams continue to work tirelessly to reconnect these final few homes.

Since Storm Eunice battered the south coast with record wind gusts on Friday, SSEN have responded to over 1,000 points of network damage battling fallen trees, challenging conditions, complex repairs, and multiple wind warnings.

SSEN have also delivered thousands of hot meals, supported hundreds of referrals for their Priority Service Register customers, dealt with a record 1.1 million hits on our PowerTrack app and 110,000 calls to SSEN contact centres.

Following full restoration of power to customers tomorrow, SSEN will maintain a heavy operational presence across the affected areas carrying out remedial repairs and maintaining and refuelling any mobile generators as required.

SSEN's dedicated teams continue to be on hand to support the welfare of their customers. SSEN continue to ask that anyone who comes across any network damage should report it to them by calling 105.

Richard Gough, director of distribution system operations, said: "Everyone in SSEN, from our engineers working village-to-village in the field to our teams providing critical support to customers 24-7, is thankful for the support we’ve received as we worked to restore power.

"We are also grateful for the patience of our customers as we have done so – we know it hasn’t been easy and we apologise for the disruptions to supply.

"Responding to the devastation of Storm Eunice has been a big, big challenge but one that, thanks to the preparation and the dedication of our teams, we have collectively risen to.

"I’d like to thank all our staff, partners and contractors who have supported our efforts. The assistance we’ve received from all colleagues across our industry has been truly outstanding and has really made a difference for our customers in the most challenging of times.”

"As we now work to reconnect the final few homes and move to the significant task of clear up, I’d like to reassure our customers that over the coming days our committed teams will continue to bring our network back to full operational health and provide continued support to those who need it."

Enhanced welfare

Anyone who remains without power for over 48 hours is eligible for support with accommodation and meals. Customers should book the accommodation and meals directly and retain all receipts which should then be sent to SSEN for reimbursement via the following link - https://tinyurl.com/EuniceClaim.

All claims will be processed for reimbursement promptly once full restoration has taken place.

SSEN asks any customer in a vulnerable situation who may find it difficult to organise this for themselves to contact them so that they can look to support them on a case by case basis.

Compensation for loss of power

Separate to the enhanced welfare offering above, SSEN recognise that customers may have questions regarding compensation, which is governed by Guaranteed Standards of Service set by our regulator, Ofgem.

Customers will be eligible for compensation under Guaranteed Standards if they have been without power for over 48hrs, where they will be eligible for a payment of £70. A further £70 will be due for each additional period of 12 hours in which supply is not restored, up to a cap of £700.