Storm Eunice - Numbers to call if your home is affected

Brighton and Hove Council has issued a warning to residents ahead of Storm Eunice on Friday (February 18).

The council has urged people to stay safe as the the storm is expected to bring a spell of extremely windy weather across our region.

A spokesperson said: “The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning (medium likelihood of high impacts) across England and Wales, including Brighton & Hove and across Sussex, between 3am and 9pm on Friday 18 February. Storm winds are predicted to be the strongest since 2013.

Brighton Beach Patrol

“While there is still some uncertainty in the track of Eunice, the wind is expected to reach its peak on Friday 18 February with gusts as high as 60 to 70 miles per hour and up to 80 miles per hour in some places.”

This could mean problems caused by damaged or fallen trees, difficult driving conditions, disruption to transport, and isolated power cuts.

The spokesperson continued: “Brighton & Hove’s beaches can be extremely dangerous in stormy weather with violent waves coming from different directions, coupled with freezing temperatures and high spring tides.

“Our seafront team patrol the 13km (8 miles) of our seafront and look out for the safety of the public but we urge people to keep well away from high waves and rough seas.

“Strong winds and heavy rain can bring down branches and trees, damaging overhead power lines.

Please only report fallen trees and hazards causing an immediate danger to 999.

“To report dangerous structures, fallen trees and lampposts in Brighton & Hove 01273 292 229, damaged telephone lines and poles 0800 023 2023”UK Power Network (0800 316 3105) has arranged for additional contact centre staff and more engineers on the ground, to help customers whose electricity supply might be affected.”Residents can find regular updates and information about power cuts on: www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk.

“Anyone experiencing a power cut should: Visit www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/powercut and type in their postcode to view our live power cut map, with details of individual power cuts, Call 105 free of charge to speak to the customer service team, report a power cut or damage to the electricity network, Tweet @UKPowerNetworks to report a power cut or to receive updates, Visit www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk for the latest updates.