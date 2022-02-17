Storm Eunice: Nymans Ignite may close temporarily due to forecasts of dangerous high winds

Nymans is currently holding an after dark event and it has proved very popular with visitors since is opened a week ago. The event has been a favoured by families for a half term treat and couples enjoying a Valentine’s date.

It is open until March 6 and tickets are now on sale.

The event will go ahead tonight (Thursday, February 17) but a decision will be made in the morning about whether to go ahead with the trail on Friday (February 18), but, like many attractions, they are expecting to have to close for the night due to the weather forecast. Ticket holders will all be contacted.

Nymans Ignite by Richard Haughton

A National Trust spokesperson said: “Ignite are making a call first thing in the morning and will contact ticket holders directly once they know more.

“Saturday should be fine again, depending on whether we’re impacted significantly by the storm, and ticket holders will find the most up to date information on Nymans website and social media channels as well as being contacted directly by See Tickets.”

The county was today preparing for the high winds due to hit Sussex in the early hours on February 18.