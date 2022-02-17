Storm Eunice: Petworth House and Park and Uppark House and Garden to close as a result of the high winds

The National Trust attraction in Petworth has announced on its Facebook Page: “Due to high winds forecast Petworth House and Park will be closed on Friday 18 February.
“This is a whole site closure including Petworth Park. Before visiting at the weekend, please check our website for the latest opening information.”
Meanwhile its South Harting attraction announced on it’s website: “Please note that Uppark will be closed on Friday 18 February due to the forecasted stormy weather. We hope to welcome you to Uppark on an alternative date.”
The news comes as the Weald and Downland Living Museum, Amberley Museum and Denmans Garden have also announced closures.