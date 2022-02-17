Storm Eunice: Petworth House and Park and Uppark House and Garden to close as a result of the high winds

Petworth House and Park and Uppark House and Garden will close tomorrow as Storm Eunice is set to hit Sussex.

By Kelly Brown
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 2:11 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th February 2022, 4:48 pm

The National Trust attraction in Petworth has announced on its Facebook Page: “Due to high winds forecast Petworth House and Park will be closed on Friday 18 February.

“This is a whole site closure including Petworth Park. Before visiting at the weekend, please check our website for the latest opening information.”

Meanwhile its South Harting attraction announced on it’s website: “Please note that Uppark will be closed on Friday 18 February due to the forecasted stormy weather. We hope to welcome you to Uppark on an alternative date.”

View over the lake towards the house at Petworth ©National Trust Images/John Miller SUS-220217-132439003

The news comes as the Weald and Downland Living Museum, Amberley Museum and Denmans Garden have also announced closures.

Storm Eunice: ‘Danger to life’ warning updated for Chichester
