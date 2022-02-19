Storm Eunice: power cuts in Hastings

Power cuts continue in Sussex, as Storm Eunice batters the county.

By Connor Gormley
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 4:26 pm

Several power cuts have been reported in Hastings and the surrounding area, affecting the postcode areas TN37 6, TN36 4, TN37 7 and TN38 0 Power is expected to return between 4pm and 5pm today.

Postcode areas TN33 9 and TN39 4 in Bexhill have also reportedly been affected by cuts, with power due to be restored between 10.30 and 11.30pm.

The TN33 0 postcode area outside Battle has also been affected. Power is expected to return between 3.30 and 4.30pm.

Several postcode areas have been affected in Ninfield, including SM5 1,TN33 9,TN39 4 and TN39 5. Power is anticipated to return between 22:30 and 23:30.

