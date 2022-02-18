Storm Eunice: Sussex residents given power cuts advice

With Storm Eunice currently hitting the south coast, Sussex residents have been given advice on how to deal with power cuts in their area.

Sussex Neighbourhood Watch administrator Derek Pratt MBE said electricity is distributed across the county by UK Power Networks (UKPN) and in central southern England by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

For information about power cuts anywhere residents can phone 105.

High winds whip up the waves off the Sussex coast SUS-220216-135029001

Mr Pratt said, “For information in UKPN areas about Storm Eunice, their priority services register, power cut maps and lists, safety information and how to report emergencies, please visit www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/power-cut/priority-services, or you can phone about power cuts on 0800 316 3105.

“For information in SSEN areas about Storm Eunice, their priority services register, power cut maps and lists, safety information and how to report emergencies, please visit news.ssen.co.uk/news/all-articles/2022/february/storm-eunice-ssen-moves-to-red-alert/.”

The Sussex administrator has reminded residents that some electronic devices may not work during power cuts.

Mr Pratt added, “You are therefore urged to keep batteries topped up on key devices such as mobile phones. It will be too late when the power goes off.

“Some small devices could be charged in a car.”