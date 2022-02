The museum in Singleton has announced that it will be closed on Friday, February 18 ‘for public safety’ as a result of ‘the amber weather warning for high winds’.

In a message the The Weald & Downland team said: “We’re very sorry for any inconvenience caused and hope to see you soon.”

