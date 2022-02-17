Storm Eunice: Weald and Downland Living Museum to close as storm is set to hit Sussex

The Weald and Downland Living Museum will close its doors tomorrow as Storm Eunice is set to batter Sussex.

By Kelly Brown
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 11:12 am
Updated Thursday, 17th February 2022, 1:22 pm

The museum in Singleton, West Sussex, has announced that it will be closed on Friday, February 18 ‘for public safety’ as a result of ‘the amber weather warning for high winds’.

In a message the The Weald & Downland team said: “We’re very sorry for any inconvenience caused and hope to see you soon.”

The Weald and Downland Living Museum will be closed on February 18 SUS-200701-171739003

Amberley Museum and Denmans Garden at Fontwell have also announced they will be closed tomorrow as a result of the storm.

