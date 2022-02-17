Storm Eunice: Weald and Downland Living Museum to close as storm is set to hit Sussex

The museum in Singleton, West Sussex, has announced that it will be closed on Friday, February 18 ‘for public safety’ as a result of ‘the amber weather warning for high winds’.
In a message the The Weald & Downland team said: “We’re very sorry for any inconvenience caused and hope to see you soon.”
Amberley Museum and Denmans Garden at Fontwell have also announced they will be closed tomorrow as a result of the storm.
