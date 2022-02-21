Storm Franklin: Flood alert is issued for Climping

Today’s (Monday, February 21) tide is higher than normal and this combined with the high winds and large waves has created an increased risk of flooding in some coastal areas.
Flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, have been issued for:
Climping Seafront
Coastal areas of Medmerry
Thorney Island to Bracklesham
For all the latest updates visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings
Government advice said: “Information from the Monday afternoon’s tide at 2pm on 21/02/2022 is higher than normal due to Storm Franklin which brings strong North Westerly Force 7 winds.
“For two hours either side of high tide, a small amount of water could find its way behind the beach and may pond on nearby land and fields including at Climping Street Car Park and Mill Lane. A small amount of water will flow or be directed westwards along Mill Lane (from the right of the East car park) towards residential property.
“Tuesday’s afternoon tide and risk of flooding will be significantly lower. Our operations staff have moved shingle to try and improve the beach crest to reduce flood risk to property. Shingle and debris can be thrown by large waves.”