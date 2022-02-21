Storm Franklin: Fresh flood alerts are issued for Medmerry, Bracklesham, Climping and Thorney Island

Today’s (Monday, February 21) tide is higher than normal and this combined with the high winds and large waves has created an increased risk of flooding in some coastal areas.

Flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, have been issued for:

Climping Seafront

Coastal areas of Medmerry

Thorney Island to Bracklesham

For all the latest updates visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings

Government advice said: “Information from the Monday afternoon’s tide at 2pm on 21/02/2022 is higher than normal due to Storm Franklin which brings strong North Westerly Force 7 winds.

“Large waves since Storm Eunice have moved shingle from the beaches between Bracklesham and Medmerry. For one hour either side of high water, water could flow over the beach near Medmerry Park Holiday village and through the ditch network towards Bracklesham Caravan and Boat Club. Only minimal flood impacts are expected around the rest of Chichester Harbour.

“For two hours either side of high tide, a small amount of water could find its way behind the beach(at Climping) and may pond on nearby land and fields including at Climping Street Car Park and Mill Lane. A small amount of water will flow or be directed westwards along Mill Lane (from the right of the East car park) towards residential property.