Storm Franklin: Will Hastings be affected?

Storm Franklin is expected to bring high winds from tonight (Sunday, February 20) and into Monday (February 21) morning for much of the UK.

The Met Office has confirmed Storm Franklin isn’t expected to be as strong as Storm Eunice which triggered two red weather warnings earlier this week (Friday, February 18).

Sussex will miss Storm Franklin though – northern areas of Northern Ireland will be hit and have had amber wind warnings put in place from early Monday morning. It will pass over the north of Scotland tomorrow morning but strong winds are expected to be felt most of the day.

However, a yellow warning for wind is in place for Sussex until 3pm tomorrow – we could see gusts of up to 65-75mph.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: “Following the significant impacts of Storm Eunice on Friday, Storm Franklin will bring further high winds for many late on Sunday and into Monday, although not on the same scale as Eunice.

“Coastal areas of Northern Ireland, especially on that north coast, will get the strongest wind gusts, which could be around 80mph in a few places. Amber and Yellow Wind Warnings have been issued, and people should remain cautious ahead of the system that will bring 50-60mph wind gusts for much of the UK from late on Sunday and through Monday.”