A yellow warning has been put in place for large parts of Sussex amid the arrival of Storm Gerrit.

The warning covers most of Sussex and runs from 3am to 6pm today (Wednesday, December 27). The areas unaffected are Petworth, Billingshurst, Haywards Heath, Crawley and Crowborough.

"We have named Storm Gerrit which is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Wednesday,” the Met Office wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The warning indicated that strong winds are ‘likely to lead to some transport disruption’.

Sussex weather forecast. Photo: Stock image / National World

Addressing what residents should expect, a spokesperson said: “Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer. Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges is likely.”

The Met Office said a ‘spell of strong southwesterly winds are likely’ during Wednesday – initially affecting Cornwall in the west of the warning area ‘before spreading eastwards through the course of the day’.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Winds across southern coastal areas of England will be strong, possibly peaking around 70 mph on exposed coastlines, but more widely around 50-60 mph within the warning area.

“Rain is an additional hazard from Storm Gerrit, with active weather fronts leading to a wet day for many.

"Snow is also likely to cause problems for some northern areas: only briefly for a few upland routes across the Pennines and southern Scotland overnight and early on Wednesday, but more widely to the north of the Central Lowlands later in the day.

"Here around 10 to possibly 20cm of snow may affect some of the highest routes, this combining with very strong winds to lead to some difficult travel conditions. At lower levels a combination of heavy rain and very strong winds will dominate.”

The Met Office also issued guidance on what people should do if they live in an area given a weather warning.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary,” a spokesperson added.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

"Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.