Hastings has been battered by high winds of up to 60mph and heavy rainfall today (Tuesday, January 2) following the arrival of Storm Henk.

These pictures of the choppy seas were taken by Kevin Boorman.

Trains have also faced delays and several roads have been closed due to fallen trees.

Southern, which runs trains from Hastings to Brighton and London Victoria, said on X (formerly Twitter: “Due to multiple weather related incidents across the entire network, all routes will be affected by disruption of up to 90 minutes. Our current advice is Do Not Travel unless absolutely necessary.”

Earlier this afternoon, a large fallen tree closed the B2159 in Battle Road both ways from Beauharrow Road to A2100 The Ridge West.

The road later reopened to traffic at around 2.20pm.

Elsewhere, the AA reported that the road is shut on the A2100 London Road both ways between Canadia Road and A21 Vinehall Road near Robertsbridge due to a fallen tree. The incident was first reported just before 3.05pm.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for wind and rain until 9pm today.

It noted that a ‘spell of very windy weather’, accompanied by heavy rain in places, was ‘likely to cause some travel disruption’.

The Met Office said: “Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely and damage to trees is possible.

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

"Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.”

1 . Storm Henk 1 020124 Kevin Boorman.JPG Storm Henk battered Hastings on January 2, 2024. Picture: Kevin Boorman Photo: Kevin Boorman

2 . Storm Henk 4 020124 Kevin Boorman.JPG Storm Henk battered Hastings on January 2, 2024. Picture: Kevin Boorman Photo: Kevin Boorman

3 . Storm Henk 5 020124 Kevin Boorman.JPG Storm Henk battered Hastings on January 2, 2024. Picture: Kevin Boorman Photo: Kevin Boorman