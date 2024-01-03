BREAKING

Storm Henk in Sussex: photos show huge historic chestnut tree blown over in Barcombe

A reader has submitted photos of a huge chestnut tree in Barcombe that was blown over on Tuesday, January 2.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 11:46 GMT
The incident happened in Church Lane during Storm Henk, which battered Sussex with high winds this week.

Residents believe the tree was 350 years old.

A huge chestnut tree was blown over in Church Lane, Barcombe, on Tuesday, January 2A huge chestnut tree was blown over in Church Lane, Barcombe, on Tuesday, January 2
Neighbour Harry Pike said: “This is a terribly sad sight, a magnificent tree that began life when England was still recovering from the plague and the Great Fire of London. The trunk is almost two metres across. Centuries of growth, toppled in a moment. We have to be thankful no one was crushed to death, and well done Balfour Beatty and the Highways department for responding so quickly.”

Residents in the area reported hearing a loud crash as the tree broke from the roadside embankment. They said it crashed across the road and into a field opposite, blocking Church Lane. They said East Sussex Highways contractors worked overnight to clear the road. East Sussex Highways has been approached for comment.

