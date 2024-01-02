An AA report read: "Long delays and one lane closed due to recovery work and earlier car fire on M25 anticlockwise from J6 A22 (Godstone) to (Clacket Lane Services). Lane one (of four) remains closed past the scene, with road surface inspections expected to take place."

Camberley: Partially blocked and slow traffic due to fallen tree on A325 Farnborough Road both ways from Union Street to Prospect Avenue. The road was blocked but sensors show traffic is now able to pass. One lane closed due to metal sheet on road on M3 Northbound from J4 A331 Blackwater Valley Route (Camberley) to J3 A322 (Lightwater / Bagshot). Traffic is coping well.