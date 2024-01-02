Storm Henk wreaks havoc in Sussex and Surrey: Live updates
Multiple trees and power cables have blocked roads across the country, flood warnings are in place and people have been told to not travel by train 'unless absolutely necessary'.
Follow live updates below.
A spokesperson from Surrey Police said: "With #StormHenk rolling in, it shall be keeping us and other emergency and local services, extremely busy. With weather warnings in place for wind and rain and up to 70mph winds, we are expecting there will be disruption in Surrey. "If you are heading out: "Only travel if necessary "Drive to the conditions of the road, slow down. "There is very likely to be debris and fallen trees which could affect your journey. "Avoid driving through floodwater. "Our phone lines are likely to be very busy, and we ask that you only call 999 if it is an emergency. For all non-emergency matters you can still DM us on social media, use our live chat or online reporting tool on our website: http://spkl.io/61814tS3X "To report fallen trees, that do not present an immediate danger or risk to life, please call Surrey Highways on the number below. "A lot of our partner agencies have published practical advice to keep you safe, we have tagged them below for you to follow their channels. "Met Office "Environment Agency "Surrey Fire and Rescue Service "South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust "Surrey County Council "UK Power Networks "Network Rail"
An AA report read: "Long delays and one lane closed due to recovery work and earlier car fire on M25 anticlockwise from J6 A22 (Godstone) to (Clacket Lane Services). Lane one (of four) remains closed past the scene, with road surface inspections expected to take place."
Camberley: Partially blocked and slow traffic due to fallen tree on A325 Farnborough Road both ways from Union Street to Prospect Avenue. The road was blocked but sensors show traffic is now able to pass. One lane closed due to metal sheet on road on M3 Northbound from J4 A331 Blackwater Valley Route (Camberley) to J3 A322 (Lightwater / Bagshot). Traffic is coping well.
A27 Arundel: Road closed due to fallen tree on A284 Lyminster Road both ways between Church Lane and Calceto Lane.
Hassocks: Road closed due to fallen tree and fallen power cables on Underhill Lane both ways between A273 Clayton Hill and Lodge Lane.
Crawley: Road closed due to fallen tree on Goffs Park Road both ways from A2219 Brighton Road to A2220 Horsham Road
Sedlescombe: Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, a car into a tree involved on A21 both ways from Marley Lane to Whatlington Road.
John's Cross: Road closed and slow traffic due to fallen tree on A2100 London Road both ways between Virgins Lane and A21 Vinehall Road.
Polegate: Road closed due to flooding on Station Road both ways from Wick Street to Common Lane.
Uckfield: Road closed due to flooding on Sharpsbridge Lane both ways between Shortbridge Road and Mackerels Rocks. Forest Row: Partially blocked and delays due to fallen tree on A22 Lewes Road both ways near Brambletye Lane.
"Anyone coming from East Grinstead side… don’t come past Shipley bridge- it’s totally flooded after the motorway bridge and full of hidden pot holes so lots of cars stranded in the water! You can turn right just after the bridge before the puddle."