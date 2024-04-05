Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Highways issued a ‘be prepared’ warning to motorists ahead of Storm Kathleen.

A spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to take care on the roads with Storm Kathleen expected to bring high winds to the west of the UK tomorrow (Saturday, April 6).

"National Highways has issued the advice following yellow Met Office weather warnings for the north west and south west of England from 8am to 10pm tomorrow.

Sussex weather. Photo Sussex World

“The storm could see gusts of up to 50mph expected inland and 70mph around the coast.”

The Met Office says the following could happen:

– Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible;

– Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs;

– Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible;

– Some roads and bridges may close

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

National Highways say in high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes, so drivers should slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible.

Dale Hipkiss, national network manager at National Highways, said: “With the arrival of Storm Kathleen it is important to plan ahead for your journey, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.

“A section of our website provides practical advice for travelling in storms, high winds and gales. It’s also a good idea for people to remember TRIP – Top-up your vehicle; Rest every two hours, Inspect tyres and lights and Prepare for the journey ahead.

“We constantly monitor wind speeds, particularly around bridges and exposed routes, and will always endeavour to keep them open as long as it is safe to do so. In the kind of conditions we are expecting this weekend, please check the route your route before setting off."