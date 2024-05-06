Sussex and Surrey to be hit by flooding and potential thunderstorms amid yellow weather warning
The Met Office’s alert, which runs from 12pm to 9pm on Monday, May 6, has warned that there is a ‘chance of disruption’ from potential thunderstorms and heavy downpours.
"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services,” the national weather service reported.
"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.
"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
