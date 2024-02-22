Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office’s alert, which runs from 8am to 6pm, has warned that there is a ‘small chance of disruption’ from strong winds.

"There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected,” the national weather service reported.

"There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

The Met Office has warned there is a 'small chance' that injuries and danger to life 'could occur' from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties. (Photo taken in Brighton by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

"There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

"There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

“There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.”

The Met Office said a band of ‘heavy, squally rain’ is expected to move eastwards across England on Thursday with ‘gusts of around 50 mph’ in a few places very briefly – ‘as well as some hail and thunder’.

"However, there is a small chance of a broader swathe of very strong winds affecting southern and eastern England with gusts of 60 to 70 mph, mostly likely close to English Channel and southern North Sea coasts,” the weather experts added.

“Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.