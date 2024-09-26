Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has updated its rain warnings – with an amber alert now in place in parts of the country.

The Met Office said on Wednesday (September 25) that there was a ‘small chance’ that homes and businesses ‘could be flooded’ on Thursday, as it issued another yellow weather warning for rain in Sussex and Surrey.

The latest yellow warning was due to come into force at 5pm on Thursday – lasting until 10am on Friday. However, it was pushed forward to 6am and now continues until 9am on Friday.

Parts of South East England are also now covered by an amber alert – but this does not include Sussex or Surrey. Included in the warning area is Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes and Oxfordshire.

The Met Office has warned that heavy rain will 'bring the potential for some flooding and disruption' to transport. Photo: National World / stock image

The extended yellow warning still covers the entirety of Sussex and Surrey – and stretches as far north as Nottingham.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy rain will bring the potential for some flooding and disruption to transport.

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”

The Met Office said some areas ‘will miss the worst’ but ‘heavy, showery rain’ is expected to ‘become widespread across a swathe of England and Wales’ during Thursday evening and on into Friday morning.

"There is some uncertainty in the details, but some locations may see up 20-30 mm of rain in two to three hours and perhaps 40-60 mm in four to six hours,” the spokesperson added.

"Lightning and strong, gusty winds may be additional hazards, especially in southwest coastal areas. Given the recent very wet weather, this will bring the potential for further flooding and transport disruption.”

In the event of heavy rain, the Met Office said you should check if your property could be at risk of flooding.

The warning added: “If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”