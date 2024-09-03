Sussex and Surrey have been hit by heavy rain after yellow weather warnings were issued across both counties.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first Met Office warning came into force on Wednesday (September 4) and lasted until 11.45pm on Thursday. A separate yellow warning, covering more locations across the UK, is in place until 11.59pm today (Friday).

All Sussex and Surrey residents were advised to take precautions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As predicted, heavy rain became more extensive Wednesday night and continued on Thursday, with ‘some flooding impacts’.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Sussex and Surrey. Photo: National World / stock image

The second yellow warning reads: “Heavy rain may lead to some travel disruption and flooding in places across southern England and southern Wales during Friday.”

A Met Office notice had warned: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”

The Met Office noted that ‘there is some uncertainty’ – and ‘not all areas will be affected’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning continued: “Scattered heavy showers on Wednesday evening may merge into longer spells of heavy, showery rain in places through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

"Where heavy downpours occur, perhaps thundery in places, accumulations of 20-40 mm are possible in an hour or two, with the small chance of isolated accumulations over 50 mm, potentially impacting the Thursday morning commute in some areas.”

Outbreaks of heavy rain are ‘expected widely’ across southern England and southern Wales on Friday.

The spokesperson continued: “Heavy rain will be persistent for some and may be particularly heavy in a few places. Rainfall totals of 15-30 mm are expected widely, however, the wettest areas are likely to see 40-60 mm through the whole of Friday with a lower likelihood of a few areas seeing as much as 75-100 mm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This heavy rain follows on from an expected wet day across some similar areas on Thursday which will increase the likelihood of impacts. There is also the potential for further spells of heavy rain across parts of the south over the weekend.”

These are the steps people should take ahead of heavy rainfall:

– Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit;

– Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds, and fences;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary;

– People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items;

– If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.

– Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.