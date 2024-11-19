Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice, with temperatures in Sussex set to drop below zero.

The entirety of Surrey is set to be affected, as are parts of Sussex, but many coastal areas in the latter county are clear of the warning (Chichester, Worthing, Adur, Littlehampton, Brighton, Seaford, Eastbourne, Bexhill and Hastings). Click here to see the warning map.

The yellow warning – which is in place from 5pm today (Tuesday, November 19) until 10am tomorrow (Wednesday) – stated that icy patches are ‘expected to form this evening and overnight’.

People have been told to expect ‘probably some icy patches’ on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths as well as ‘some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces’.

Snow in Worthing in January of this year. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The warning continued: “Rain, sleet and snow will continue to clear southwards across England and Wales with clearing skies to follow. Temperatures are expected to fall below or close to freezing quite widely across the warning area with icy patches forming on untreated freezing surfaces.

“Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.

"If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.”

The Met Office said people should ‘be prepared for weather warnings to change’. The public are advised to ‘stay up to date’ with the weather forecast in your area.

Parts of the UK are facing disruption due to snow and ice this week, with three yellow warnings currently in place in some of Scotland, the whole of Northern Ireland, and parts of northern England, north Wales and the north Midlands.

It comes as an Arctic maritime airmass spreads across the UK.