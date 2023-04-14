Sussex is set to be hit by a mini heatwave as temperatures will sore as high as 19C in some parts of the county.

Sussex has experienced all sorts of weather recently, with a torrential downpour coming down over the last few days.

However the rain is set to wash away and sunny days are set to come to the county.

In Brighton, sunny conditions are expected from Sunday and will continue through the week ahead, with the temperature climbing to 16 degrees.

Temperatures will also approach 20 degrees Celsius in Horsham and Crawley next week.

Chichester as well as Bexhill are also being forecast as having highs of 18 degrees next week.

However, the BBC forecasts that the settled weather could come to an abrupt end towards the latter half of next week, with thundery rain expected in some areas.