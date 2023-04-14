Sussex has experienced all sorts of weather recently, with a torrential downpour coming down over the last few days.
However the rain is set to wash away and sunny days are set to come to the county.
In Brighton, sunny conditions are expected from Sunday and will continue through the week ahead, with the temperature climbing to 16 degrees.
Chichester as well as Bexhill are also being forecast as having highs of 18 degrees next week.
However, the BBC forecasts that the settled weather could come to an abrupt end towards the latter half of next week, with thundery rain expected in some areas.
It comes after Storm Noa battered Sussex, bringing with it gale-force winds and rain.