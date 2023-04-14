Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk
13 minutes ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
4 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
6 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
6 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
6 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected

Sussex expected to be hit with mini heatwave, BBC forecasts

Sussex is set to be hit by a mini heatwave as temperatures will sore as high as 19C in some parts of the county.

By Sam Pole
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:53 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 13:54 BST

Sussex has experienced all sorts of weather recently, with a torrential downpour coming down over the last few days.

However the rain is set to wash away and sunny days are set to come to the county.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Brighton, sunny conditions are expected from Sunday and will continue through the week ahead, with the temperature climbing to 16 degrees.

Most Popular
Sussex is set to be hit by a mini heatwave as temperatures will sore as high as 19C in some parts of the county.Sussex is set to be hit by a mini heatwave as temperatures will sore as high as 19C in some parts of the county.
Sussex is set to be hit by a mini heatwave as temperatures will sore as high as 19C in some parts of the county.

Temperatures will also approach 20 degrees Celsius in Horsham and Crawley next week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chichester as well as Bexhill are also being forecast as having highs of 18 degrees next week.

However, the BBC forecasts that the settled weather could come to an abrupt end towards the latter half of next week, with thundery rain expected in some areas.

It comes after Storm Noa battered Sussex, bringing with it gale-force winds and rain.

Related topics:BBCSussexBrightonHorshamCrawleyChichesterBexhill