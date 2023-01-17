Weather warnings for ice and flooding are active in Sussex, with motorists warned to expect ‘difficult driving conditions’.

The county has faced extreme weather conditions, with a warning for ice issued by the Met Office between midnight and 10am. Eleven flood warnings also remain in place in the county, with more than 20 flood alerts.

The Met Office said: “Ice is likely to cause difficult driving conditions at first this morning.” People can expect ‘icy stretches’ on some roads, pavements and cycle paths, as well as ‘sme injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces’.

A spokesperson added: “Following the recent very wet weather, sub-zero temperatures overnight will mean that any water seeping onto roads will continue to freeze, leading to icy stretches, particularly, but not exclusively on untreated surfaces.”

(Photo taken in New Road, Hellingly by Dan Jessup)

Meanwhile, six flood warnings remain active in West Sussex. Flooding is expected in; Barcombe Mills; Bersted on the Aldingbourne Rife; Fittleworth on the Western Rother; Mock Bridge, near Shermanbury on the River Adur; Pulborough on the River Arun and Westhampnett on the River Lavant.

There are also 12 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, in; Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes; Black Ditch; Finchdean, Dean Lane End and Rowlands Castle; West Dean, Singleton, Charlton, East Dean and Chilgrove; Lower Arun; River Lavant; River Mole and its tributaries from Kinnersley Manor to South Hersham; Upper Ouse;

Upper River Ems Valley; Upper River Medway; Upper River Wey and Western Rother.

There are five flood warnings in East Sussex: Alfriston; Barcombe Mills; Bulverhythe; Crowhurst; Hellingly and Horsebridge.

Emergency services have been busy dealing with flooding reports in Sussex (Photo taken by Dan Jessup in Wannock Road, Polegate)

There are nine further flood alerts in: Combe Haven; Cuckmere River; Patcham; Langney Haven; River Beult from Pluckley and Bethersden to Stilebridge; River Rother and its tributaries from Turks Bridge to the Royal Military Canal; Rivers Tillingham and Brede; Upper River Stour

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Local river flooding impacts are expected in East Sussex and Isle of Wight today (Monday). Local river flooding impacts are possible elsewhere in South East England today.

“Slower responding rivers, particularly in parts of the West Midlands and North East England are likely to remain high through the next four days leading to further river flooding impacts at times.

