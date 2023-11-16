A yellow weather warning was issued for parts of Sussex this morning (Thursday, November 16).

The Met Office warning, which runs from 12am until 11am covers Chichester, Arundel, Worthing, Steyning, Brighton, Seagate, Polegate, Eastbourne and part of Bexhill.

“Heavy rain may cause some flooding and disruption to travel,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

"Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer. Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Flooding near Bognor Regis, on the A29, earlier this week. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible. Some interruption to power supplies and other services possible.”

The warning area has been ‘shrunk southwards’ to reflect that the rain is ‘not now expected to reach as far north as previously anticipated,’ and the end time has been brought forward.

A spokesperson added: “A spell of rain, heavy at times, will move east across southern parts of England and the south of Wales during Thursday. 10-20 mm of rain falling widely with 30-40 mm possible near the south coast of England and over east facing hills.

"The heaviest rain will fall during the morning before easing and turning more showery by afternoon. Strong winds, gusting 40 mph near coasts, will accompany the rain.”

The weather experts predicted that rain, heavy at times, will ‘affect much of the region’ on Thursday morning – turning drier in the afternoon but ‘probably remaining wet across London and Kent’.

The Met Office added: “[It will be] breezy with strong coastal winds. Feeling rather colder than of late. Maximum temperature 8 °C.