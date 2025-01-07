A yellow weather warning for snow covers Sussex and Surrey on Wednesday (January 8).

This comes after snow fell in some parts of both counties on Saturday – and was followed by torrential rain. This has led to severe flooding – with hundreds of flood alerts and warnings across the UK.

As of 5.45pm on Tuesday, January 7, there are two flood warnings in Sussex – meaning ‘flooding is expected’ and residents should ‘act now’:

Pulborough on the River Arun

The latest update from the Environment Agency reads: “The River Arun is high following Sunday's rainfall, but now slowly falling at Pulborough. Flooding will continue to affect the A29 at Pulborough.

"Water will be extensive through fields and will affect gardens and properties on Lower Street and Swan Corner, Pulborough, near to Swan Bridge and Bridge Cottages, Greatham. The river should continue to fall.

"Flood risk should reduce by Tuesday evening, but river levels will not return nearer to normal until the weekend. There is uncertainty in the weather forecast for the rest of the week.

"Snow could be possible on Wednesday afternoon, or alternatively another 10-20mm of rain. A further 10-20mm of rain is possible on Friday. If rain occurs this week, it could cause a small river rise and flood risk to increase.

"Some roads, including the A29 at Pulborough, may be affected by flood water. Please plan to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding. Our pumps in Pulborough are running to help reduce the risk of flooding.”

Fittleworth on the Western River Rother

The Western Rother is ‘still very high’ at Fittleworth following Sunday's rain, but is ‘now falling in all locations’, the Environment Agency said on Tuesday afternoon.

The flood warning read: “Flooding will continue to affect isolated mill properties at Fittleworth. Minor flooding will continue to affect fields, rural roads, and gardens.

"More rain is forecast on Wednesday and possibly wintery showers. The river should continue to fall, but minor flood impacts could remain near Fittleworth until Wednesday. Another 10-20mm of rain is forecast on Friday. River levels could rise again on Wednesday evening and Friday.

"Early actions to reduce potential impacts at Fittleworth are encouraged. We continue to monitor the levels and forecast.”

There are a further seven flood alerts still in place. This means ‘flooding is possible’ and residents should ‘be prepared’.

Lower Arun

The message is similar to the flood warning for Pulborough but adds: “For four hours after each high tide (17:00 and 05:00) water will be close to the tops of the banks near Houghton Bridge, Amberley and Houghton. Only minimal impacts are expected in Arundel.

"The river should continue to fall, but will remain higher than normal all week. There is uncertainty in the weather forecast. Snow could be possible Wednesday afternoon, or alternatively another 10-20mm of rain, and the same again on Friday, which could prolong or increase flood risk.

"Flood protection products are recommended to be kept installed in Pulborough, Amberley and Arundel, if you have them.”

Upper Arun

The Environment Agency said the River Arun is ‘still very high’ near Pallingham Quay following Sunday's rain, but is ‘now falling in all communities’.

This flood alert added: “Flooding will continue to affect gardens of isolated properties at Pallingham Quay. Only residual flood impacts are expected in Horsham and Broadbridge Heath, where river levels have already fallen significantly.

"More rain is forecast on Wednesday and possibly wintery showers. The river should continue to fall. However, river levels will remain higher than normal near Pallingham all week.

"Another 10-20mm of rain is forecast on Friday. Minor flood impacts will again be possible on Wednesday. As a precaution, flood protection products are recommended to be kept installed in Wanford, if you have them.

"Our automatic sluice at Provender Mill is operating to help reduce the risk of flooding through Horsham.”

Western Rother

The Western Rother is ‘still very high’ between Lodsbridge, near Selham and Fittleworth, following Sunday's rain, but is ‘now slowly falling in all locations’.

This flood alert reads: “Flooding will continue to affect isolated mill properties at Lodsbridge, near Selham and Fittleworth. Minor flooding will continue to affect fields, rural roads, and gardens. In Liss, Sheet, Iping and Midhurst, river levels have already fallen significantly. More rain is forecast on Wednesday and possibly wintery showers.

"he river should continue to fall, but minor flood impacts could remain near Fittleworth until Wednesday. Another 10-20mm of rain is forecast on Friday. River levels could rise again Wednesday evening and Friday.

"Early actions to reduce potential impacts at Lodsbridge and Fittleworth are encouraged. We continue to monitor the levels and forecast.”

River Adur East Branch

The River Adur is still ‘higher than normal’ following Sunday's rain, but is ‘slowly falling’.

The flood alert states that flooding will ‘continue to affect’ gardens, fields, and the road at Mock Bridge on the A281, near Shermanbury.

“River levels should continue to fall, but will not return nearer to a normal level until Wednesday,” the Environment Agency said.

"There is uncertainty in the weather forecast for the rest of the week. Snow could be possible on Wednesday afternoon. However, the snow might instead fall as another 10-20mm of rain. With a further 10-20mm of rain also possible on Friday.

"If rain occurs this week, river levels will rise and minor flood impacts could return from Wednesday evening. Some roads, including the A281 at Mock Bridge, may be affected by flood water.

“Please plan to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding. We continue to monitor the levels and forecast.”

Upper Ouse

This flood alert states: “The River Ouse is still higher than normal between Scaynes Hill and Barcombe, but is now falling in all communities.

"Minor flood impacts will continue to affect gardens, fields and roads near Barcombe Mills, including near the Anchor Inn. Roads at Fletching Mill Bridge, Sharpsbridge, Anchor Lane, and Barcombe Mills Road could continue to be affected. O

"Flood impacts should ease in Barcombe by Wednesday morning. There is uncertainty in the weather forecast for the rest of the week.

"Plan to avoid driving routes vulnerable to flooding, including Barcombe Mills Road. We are operating our structures at Pimms Lock and Barcombe to help keep the river flowing freely and reduce flood risk.”

Cuckmere River

The Cuckmere and Bull Rivers have ‘now fallen significantly from their peak’.

The Environment Agency added: “In Alfriston, the Cuckmere River is still higher than normal. Minor flood impacts will continue to affect fields and rural roads near Alfriston. In Hellingly, river levels are already near normal, and only residual flood impacts are expected.

"River levels should be near normal by Wednesday morning. There is uncertainty in the weather forecast for the rest of the week.

"Please plan to avoid driving through routes susceptible to flooding, including Mill Lane and Church Road, Hellingly, and North Street, Alfriston. We continue to monitor the levels and forecast.”

1 . West Sussex flooding The Environment Agency reported on Monday morning: “The River Arun is still very high near Pulborough, but is now falling in all communities, following Sunday's rain." Photo: Eddie Mitchell

