Europe will benefit first from a plume of warm air before it arrives in the UK.

According to the Met Office, temperatures in Chichester will reach 23 degrees on Wednesday (June 15), 24 degrees the following day and then 25 degrees on Friday June 17 and Saturday June 18.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outlook for both days is glorious sunshine.

Make way clouds - a heatwave is heading to Sussex

There is a similar picture for Haywards Heath in Mid Sussex.

Horsham is expected to get even hotter – pushing the mercury up to 27 degrees on Friday June 17.

Lewes hits 26 degrees on the same day.

But the forecast suggests the seaside towns won’t quite hit these soaraway temperatures.

Eastbourne and Worthing are likely to feel a couple of degrees cooler on Friday and Saturday and Bognor Regis comes in at 20 degrees although still with plenty of sunshine.

Hastings hits 21 degrees on Saturday June 18.

Improving weather will be great news for everyone visiting Sussex – especially the South Downs National Park and the coastline.

Sussex has traditionally been a great place for staycations enjoying some of the warmest weather in the UK and hoteliers and guest houses will be hoping that the rising temperatures remain with us throughout the summer.