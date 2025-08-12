Sussex is hotter than Bali during latest heatwave; deleting old emails could save water as drought declared in other parts of the UK

People in Sussex are experiencing hotter temperatures than those in Bali during the latest UK heatwave.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures are expected to peak at 32 degrees Celsius in part of Sussex on Tuesday (August 12) – whilst they are in the mid to high 20s in Bali, Indonesia.

Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Dr Will Lang, said: This week is starting off warmer than of late across England and Wales with temperatures getting towards the mid-30s Celsius for some in the south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While conditions remain mostly settled across the south, the picture is more unsettled further northwest, with rain or showers at times.

People have flocked to Brighton beach to enjoy the sun on Tuesday (August 12), with Sussex experiencing temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“As we move into the second half of August, there are indications of high pressure building and therefore largely settled conditions overall. Although dry weather is more likely, rain, showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.”

How deleting old emails help save water, as drought declared in parts of UK

The National Drought Group met on Monday (August 11) with the current water shortfall situation in England now classed as a ‘nationally significant incident’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five areas are officially in drought, with six more experiencing prolonged dry weather following the driest six months to July since 1976.

“Despite the unsettled weather last month, many river flows and reservoir levels in England continued to recede compared to June,” a spokesperson for the Environment Agency said.

"Rainstorms and showers helped mask the fact that July was still the fifth warmest on record.

“August has started to see a return of drier conditions and the fourth heatwave of the summer – putting more pressure on already struggling public water supplies and navigational waterways.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Drought Group includes the Met Office, government, regulators, water companies, the National Farmers’ Union, Canal & River Trust, anglers, and conservation experts.

It used the meeting to highlight the water-saving measures each sector is taking. These include:

– Delete old emails and pictures as data centres require vast amounts of water to cool their systems;

– Install a rain butt to collect rainwater to use in the garden;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Fix a leaking toilet – leaky loos can waste 200-400 litres a day;

– Use water from the kitchen to water your plants;

– Avoid watering your lawn – brown grass will grow back healthy;

– Turn off the taps when brushing teeth or shaving;

– Take shorter showers.

The Environment Agency’s director of water, Helen Wakeham, said: “The current situation is nationally significant, and we are calling on everyone to play their part and help reduce the pressure on our water environment.

“Water companies must continue to quickly fix leaks and lead the way in saving water. We know the challenges farmers are facing and will continue to work with them, other land users, and businesses to ensure everyone acts sustainably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are grateful to the public for following the restrictions, where in place, to conserve water in these dry conditions.

"Simple, everyday choices – such as turning off a tap or deleting old emails – also really helps the collective effort to reduce demand and help preserve the health of our rivers and wildlife.”

The current situation, as of Tuesday afternoon (August 12) is that a drought has been declared in: Yorkshire, Cumbria and Lancashire, Greater Manchester Merseyside and Cheshire, East Midlands, and the West Midlands.

The areas in prolonged dry weather (the phase before drought) are: Northeast, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, East Anglia, Thames, Wessex, Solent and South Downs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water has a hosepipe ban in place for all its customers, whilst Thames, South East Water, and Southern Water have postcode-specific bans.

In Sussex, temperatures will be in the high 20s on Wednesday and Thursday and then back up to highs of 30 degrees Celsius on Friday.