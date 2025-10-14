Sussex seaside destination named among UK landmarks with slim chance of snow in October

Brighton has been named among the UK cities and towns with a slim chance of snow in October.

As temperatures begin to dip across the UK, new predictions suggest Brighton could, surprisingly, see snow this October. But forecasters admit the odds remain low.

According to the latest data compiled by betting analysts at OLBG, Brighton has a 9.1 per cent chance of experiencing snowfall before the end of the month, placing it at 10/1 odds. While that makes it one of the least likely cities in the UK to see early snow, it's notable given how rare October snowfall is in the South East.

By contrast, Scottish cities dominate the forecast. Aberdeen and Edinburgh are both listed at 1/2 odds, translating to a 66.7 per cent chance of snow, while cities like Newcastle (2/1) and Middlesbrough (3/1) are also far more likely candidates.

A spokesperson for OLBG said: “As betting sites currently aren't taking bets on this event, odds have been compiled as theoretical probability from an entertainment perspective only and come from an industry expert.

"With temperatures expected to tumble and low-pressure systems dominating, betting experts have shortened the odds on the first flakes of snow appearing before the month is out.

"Scotland dominates the market, with Aberdeen and Edinburgh both 1/2 favourites to be the first locations to record snow this autumn.

“Northern cities, including Newcastle (2/1) and Middlesbrough (3/1), are next in line, while southern regions such as London (7/1), Cardiff (8/1), and Brighton (10/1) remain longshots.”

Jake Ashton, weather betting expert at OLBG, said it is ‘not unusual’ to see snow in October in the Highlands, but temperatures this low ‘could make it possible further south too’.

He added: “The 1/2 on Aberdeen or Edinburgh seeing snow looks justified, but at 3/1 Middlesbrough could be a value pick if conditions align.”

What are forecasters saying about Sussex?

Despite the speculative odds, forecasters from the BBC and the Met Office suggest Brighton and the wider Sussex area will remain largely dry, mild and cloudy over the coming week – with no sign of snow on the horizon.

Today (Tuesday, October 14) is expected to be mostly cloudy, though occasional sunny spells may break through during the afternoon, according to the BBC’s latest regional forecast. Winds will remain gentle, and temperatures are near normal for this time of year.

Tonight, skies are expected to clear temporarily before cloud builds again from the north-east, bringing a chance of the odd light coastal shower.

Wednesday will be similar – mainly cloudy, with a few light showers likely along the coast and breezier conditions near the Channel. It will be ‘breezy on the coast’, according to the BBC.

Looking ahead, both the BBC and Met Office agree the outlook from Thursday to Saturday will remain settled and largely dry. High pressure will dominate, bringing light winds, variable cloud, and some sunny intervals. Temperatures will be close to average but trending slightly cooler, especially in the mornings, with some early mist or fog possible inland.

Long-range forecasts from the Met Office suggest a shift to more unsettled weather towards the latter part of October, with low-pressure systems potentially bringing heavier rain and stronger winds to parts of the UK. However, there is currently no indication of snowfall in Sussex, even with temperatures expected to dip slightly.

You can view the full predictions from OLBG at www.olbg.com/news/snow-october-odds-betting-markets-make-early-uk-freeze-odds-temperatures-set-plunge