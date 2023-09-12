Sussex thunder warning: What areas does yellow alert cover and when does it end?
A yellow thunderstorm warning – affecting London and South East England – is in place from 12pm to 8pm today (Tuesday, September 12).
“Heavy showers and thunderstorms perhaps causing some flooding and disruption in a few places,” read a summary of the warning on metoffice.gov.uk
“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.
“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or strong winds.”
The Met Office said that, ‘whilst many places will miss these’, heavy showers and thunderstorms are ‘likely to break out’ across parts of east and southeast England on Tuesday afternoon.
Residents have been warned that 20-30 mm rain could fall in less than an hour, with ‘one or two places perhaps catching 40 to 50 mm’ within two hours – ‘leading to some localised flooding’.
"Lightning and hail may be additional hazards,” a spokesperson added. “Showers and thunderstorms will slowly die out during the evening.”