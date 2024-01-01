Sussex is to be hit by winds of up to 70mph tomorrow (Tuesday, January 2) as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.

According to the Met Office, the warning runs from 8am to 9pm tomorrow night.

A spokesperson said: “A spell of very windy weather, accompanied by heavy rain in places, is likely to cause some travel disruption.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely and damage to trees is possible. It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”

Weather. Photo: Shutterstock

Train and bus services are likely to be affected and power cuts are likely, the Met Office added.

The spokesperson added: “Very windy conditions are likely to quickly develop over southwest England and southern Wales on Tuesday morning and then spread eastwards across southern and some central parts of England.

“In coastal areas winds are likely to gust towards 60mph at times, with a lower likelihood of 70mph gusts. Inland gusts of 40 to 50mph are likely but with a smaller chance of 55 to 60mph gusts.