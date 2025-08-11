Sussex weather: Amber heat health alert to be introduced across county

There has been an amber heat health alert will run across Sussex, with temperatures soaring this week.

The alert is set to run from Tuesday, August 12 at 9.00 am and end on Wednesday, August 13 at 6.00 pm.

In the risk description of the official alert, it says: “Significant impacts are likely across health and social care services due to the high temperatures, including:

a rise in deaths, particularly among those ages 65 and over or with health conditions.

There is set to be an Amber Heat Health Alert in place this week. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

There may also be impacts on younger age groups, likely increased demand on all health and social care services.

"Internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment, the heat affecting the ability of the workforce to deliver services, indoor environments overheating increasing the risk to vulnerable people living independently in community and care settings, issues managing medicines, staffing issues due to external factors (for example, affecting transport), increased demand for power exceeding capacity and other sectors starting to observe impacts (for example, travel delays).”