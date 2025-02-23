The Environment Agency has issued 34 flood warnings and alerts.

A number of flood warnings and alerts have been issued for England, as heavy rain hits parts of the country.

The Environment Agency has issued two ‘flooding is expected’ warnings for Tilshead, Orcheston, Shrewton, Winterborne Stoke, Berwick St James and Stapleford and the Bourne Valley for the Winterbournes. They have also issued 32 flood alerts.

Flooded road. | Leon Neal / Getty Images

Chertsey Bourne

Groundwater flooding in Deane and Ashe in North Hampshire

Groundwater flooding in Flamstead

Groundwater flooding in Hursley

Groundwater flooding in Kimpton and Lilley Bottom

Groundwater flooding in Pitton, West Tytherley, Nether Wallop and Broughton

Groundwater flooding in the Candovers and Old Alresford

Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase area

Groundwater flooding in the Great Shefford area

Groundwater flooding in the Henley and Assendon area

Groundwater flooding in the Lambourn Valley catchment

Groundwater flooding in the Salisbury Plain area

Groundwater flooding in villages surrounding Andover

Groundwater flooding in West Ilsley, East Ilsley, Compton, Chilton and West Hagbourne

Lower Avon and tributaries

Lower Frome and tributaries

Lower River Loddon

River Bourne and tributaries

River Dart area

River Kennet and its tributaries from Berwick Bassett down to Newbury

River Lambourn and its tributaries from Upper Lambourn down to Newbury

River Mimram in Hertfordshire

River Mole and its tributaries from Kinnersley Manor to South Hersham

River Pang from East Ilsley to Pangbourne and Sulham Brook

River Piddle and tributaries

River Teign area

River Windrush from Bourton to Newbridge

River Yeo and River Parrett Moors around Muchelney and Thorney

South Devon Rivers

South East Somerset Rivers, Upper Reaches

Upper Arun

Western Rother