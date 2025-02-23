Sussex weather: The 34 areas in England where flood warnings and alerts have been issued
A number of flood warnings and alerts have been issued for England, as heavy rain hits parts of the country.
The Environment Agency has issued two ‘flooding is expected’ warnings for Tilshead, Orcheston, Shrewton, Winterborne Stoke, Berwick St James and Stapleford and the Bourne Valley for the Winterbournes. They have also issued 32 flood alerts.
The 32 flood alerts
Chertsey Bourne
Groundwater flooding in Deane and Ashe in North Hampshire
Groundwater flooding in Flamstead
Groundwater flooding in Hursley
Groundwater flooding in Kimpton and Lilley Bottom
Groundwater flooding in Pitton, West Tytherley, Nether Wallop and Broughton
Groundwater flooding in the Candovers and Old Alresford
Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase area
Groundwater flooding in the Great Shefford area
Groundwater flooding in the Henley and Assendon area
Groundwater flooding in the Lambourn Valley catchment
Groundwater flooding in the Salisbury Plain area
Groundwater flooding in villages surrounding Andover
Groundwater flooding in West Ilsley, East Ilsley, Compton, Chilton and West Hagbourne
Lower Avon and tributaries
Lower Frome and tributaries
Lower River Loddon
River Bourne and tributaries
River Dart area
River Kennet and its tributaries from Berwick Bassett down to Newbury
River Lambourn and its tributaries from Upper Lambourn down to Newbury
River Mimram in Hertfordshire
River Mole and its tributaries from Kinnersley Manor to South Hersham
River Pang from East Ilsley to Pangbourne and Sulham Brook
River Piddle and tributaries
River Teign area
River Windrush from Bourton to Newbridge
River Yeo and River Parrett Moors around Muchelney and Thorney
South Devon Rivers
South East Somerset Rivers, Upper Reaches
Upper Arun
Western Rother
