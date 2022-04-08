Sussex weather forecast for Friday, April 8

Today will seee a cloudy start will rain possible later one in coastal areas, according to the Met Office.
The cloud will soon break throughout the morning leading to brighter or sunny spells.
Scattered showers will also develop.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 12°C.
The Met Office said evening showers and cloud will disperse to leave clear skies for most of the county.
But it will feeling cold with brisk winds developing.
Frost is possible by dawn, especially in rural spots, the Met office said.
The minimum temperature tonight is expected to be -1°C.