Sussex weather forecast for Friday, April 8

Today will seee a cloudy start will rain possible later one in coastal areas, according to the Met Office.

The cloud will soon break throughout the morning leading to brighter or sunny spells.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scattered showers will also develop.

Sussex Weather

The maximum temperature is expected to be 12°C.

The Met Office said evening showers and cloud will disperse to leave clear skies for most of the county.

But it will feeling cold with brisk winds developing.

Frost is possible by dawn, especially in rural spots, the Met office said.