Freezing fog across parts of Sussex and Britain could cause travel disruption for commuters this morning (January 23) as the cold snap continues.

Freezing fog will lead to difficult driving conditions’ and ‘could cause travel delays’ in some areas tonight and tomorrow (Sunday) morning. Photo: Steve Robards

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning and the cold weather and the freezing fog in Sussex is set to continue until the early hours of Monday morning (January 23).

The warning has been implemented as the ‘freezing fog’ is likely to cause difficult driving conditions. Journeys are expected to take longer due to the impaired visibility that the fog will cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus and rail networks may also endure some delays until the fog has passed. There is also a possibility that flights may be cancelled or delayed as a result of the fog.

Forecasters have warned that low visibility could cause potentially hazardous road conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its warning, the Met Office said: "Areas of freezing fog are expected to develop on Sunday night, these dense at times and slow to clear from some spots on Monday. Visibility as low as 50 to 100 metres could be encountered in a few areas and some untreated surfaces could turn icy, this combination meaning potentially difficult driving conditions."

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said temperatures are soon expected to climb across the whole of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're starting to lose the risk of fog and temperatures are generally around where they should be.

"We'll probably lose the really hard frosts. In terms of ice and snow, it certainly looks like we're over the worst.

Advertisement Hide Ad