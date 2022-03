Today is expected to be sunny all day with a less than five per cent chance of rain, the Met Office has said.

The temperature across Sussex will be about 8°C this morning, rising to about 14°C in the afternoon before gradually dropping to about 8°C in the late evening.

There will be moderate levels of pollution across Sussex, as well as moderate levels of pollen and UV.

Sussex Weather