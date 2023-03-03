The Met Office has issued a Level 2 Cold Weather Alert for the South East.

According to the Met Office, there is a 60 per cent probability of severe cold weather/icy conditions/heavy snow between 12.01am on Monday (March 6) and 11.59pm on Thursday (March 9) in Sussex. There’s also a Level 2 warning in place for the South West, the East, London, East Midlands, and West Midlands.

Yorkshire and the Humber, the North West, and North East all have a Level 3 warning in place which means there is a 90 per cent probability of freezing conditions. More on cold weather alerts here

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable people and disrupt the delivery of services. The people most likely to be affected are the elderly, the very young, and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Sussex weather: Met Office warning issued (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Next week there are also Met Office yellow weather warnings for snow and ice on Monday (March 6) and Tuesday (March 7) but they don’t come close to Sussex. More on yellow weather warnings here

Advertisement Hide Ad