Sussex weather outlook for week ahead

Todaqy (Sunday, April 17) will another fine day on Easter Sunday, according to the Met Office.
It will feel rather warm by the afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 19°C.
Tonight will see a fine start to the night, the Met Office said, with chance of a few mist and fog patches in the east.
Thicker cloud will spread eastwards and may bring a band of light rain, the Met Office said.
The minimum temperature is expected to be 3°C.
Tomorrow (Monday, April 18) is likely to be another dry and fine day with some bright or sunny spells for most areas, the Met Office said.
But it may get cloudier by the afternoon with chance of a shower.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 17°C.
The Met Office said the outlook for Tuesday (April 19) and Wednesday (April 20) will bbe mostly fine but may be cloudier each afternoon with showers.
There will be a strengthening easterly wind by Thursday (April 21), the Met Office added, which will give a cooler feel but it will remain mostly dry and bright.