BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Sussex weather warning: This is when heavy rain is expected to arrive

Heavy rain is expected to fall in Sussex and the Met Office has issued a yellow warning.
By Sam Morton
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The warning, which covers the majority of England, is in place from 9pm today (Thursday, October 12) until 8pm tomorrow (Friday, October 13).

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy rain and strong winds may cause some disruption to travel during Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer. Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Most Popular
Sussex weather forecast. Photo: Stock image / National WorldSussex weather forecast. Photo: Stock image / National World
Sussex weather forecast. Photo: Stock image / National World

“Bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer.”

The Met Office warning was updated this morning – extended further north and east across England, and also now highlights the ‘chance of strong and gusty winds’ in places.

Rain will be ‘heavy and persistent at times’, moving northeast across much of England and Wales during Thursday night and Friday morning. Some drier spells will follow across southern and eastern England ‘for a time’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson added: “It will also become windy with gusts of 45-50 mph inland and as high as 60 mph on some southern coasts. The rain will clear from the northwest through Friday afternoon and evening.

"Widely 10-20 mm of rain is likely, but in the wettest spots 30-50 mm is possible, and some high ground of west Wales could see 70 mm. Also a chance of 20-30 mm of rain within two hours if heavy showers and thunderstorms develop over southern England.”