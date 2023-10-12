Heavy rain is expected to fall in Sussex and the Met Office has issued a yellow warning.

The warning, which covers the majority of England, is in place from 9pm today (Thursday, October 12) until 8pm tomorrow (Friday, October 13).

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy rain and strong winds may cause some disruption to travel during Friday.

"Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer. Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Sussex weather forecast. Photo: Stock image / National World

“Bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer.”

The Met Office warning was updated this morning – extended further north and east across England, and also now highlights the ‘chance of strong and gusty winds’ in places.

Rain will be ‘heavy and persistent at times’, moving northeast across much of England and Wales during Thursday night and Friday morning. Some drier spells will follow across southern and eastern England ‘for a time’.

A spokesperson added: “It will also become windy with gusts of 45-50 mph inland and as high as 60 mph on some southern coasts. The rain will clear from the northwest through Friday afternoon and evening.