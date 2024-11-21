Snow has been reported in Brighton and Hove; Hastings; Chichester; Bognor Regis; Worthing; Southwater; Horsham; Storrington and Burgess Hill so far this morning (Thursday, November 21).

Former sports TV presenter Sophie Blake, who lives in Brighton, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “It’s snowing in Brighton, not something that happens here very often!”

Video footage has captured snow falling on a football pitch in Falmer, a rugby field in Bognor and from a house in Hastings.

Chichester District Council has also posted a photo of the white stuff falling in the city.

It comes after fresh warnings for snow and ice were issued by the Met Office as Arctic air ‘continues to dominate the UK’s weather’.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “A northerly airflow is continuing to subdue temperatures for the UK, with sub-zero figures likely for many over the next few nights and low single figures in the day for many.

“A number of Met Office National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued for snow and ice, with the highest accumulations of snow likely over high ground in Scotland, but still providing some disruption at lower levels at times. Snow is also likely in parts of the southwest through Thursday.”

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said the weather ‘brings the potential for some travel disruption’.

He added: “Overnight temperatures will drop below zero fairly widely over the next few days, which has resulted in some ice warnings, with further warnings likely through this week.”

Mr Lehnert said a ‘mixture of snow, sleet and rain’ was likeliest to ‘affect the southwest’ on Thursday – but the South East is also being impacted.

Weather warnings this weekend – but is Sussex affected?

The Met Office has issued a number of yellow warnings for snow, ice and rain across the UK for this weekend.

A spokesperson said: “Friday will see a brief respite for some, while snow showers will continue to feed into northern coastal areas, topping up snow accumulations over high ground but reaching lower levels at times.

“However, Saturday will see a shift to more widely wet and windy conditions, with warnings already issued to highlight potential disruption from rain and snow.”

Currently, Sussex is not affected by the yellow warnings.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “Winter hazards will gradually diminish through the weekend, though they will hold on longest in northern Scotland. Substantial snowfall is expected across much of northern England and Scotland for a time on Saturday, mainly over higher ground.”

The Met Office said the shift to milder air will be ‘accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds’ through Saturday and into Sunday, with low ‘pressure in charge of the UK’s weather’.

Mr Silverstone added: “Rain on Saturday and into Sunday is likely to be impactful for some, which has resulted in warnings being issued for Wales and parts of the southwest. Widely, 50-75 mm is expected within the warning areas, but in excess of 150 mm of rain is possible over high ground in south Wales. Strong winds are likely to exacerbate impacts and brings the potential for travel disruption as well as flooding for some.”

The Met Office has predicted that unsettled weather is ‘likely to continue’ on Sunday and into the start of next week – with an area of low pressure ‘gradually crossing northern parts of the UK’.

1 . Snow in Sussex Snow is covering a sports field in Falmer, East Sussex Photo: Mark Dunford

2 . Snow in Sussex Chichester District Council has posted this photo of snow falling in the city. Photo: Chichester District Council

3 . Snow in Sussex Video footage shows snow falling on a football pitch in Falmer (pictured), whilst photos on social media show the white stuff in West Sussex, including Chichester and Bognor. Photo: Mark Dunford