Even mild temperatures can pose serious health risks to dogs, a charity has said amid warm weather in Sussex.

While many owners understand the dangers of extreme heat, Dogs Trust Shoreham are advising owners that even mild spring temperatures, such as those forecast for later this week, can contribute to heatstroke in our four-legged friends.

In fact, dogs can overheat at any temperature and at any time of year. In some cases, heatstroke can be fatal.

A spokesperson for Dogs Trust said: “Alarmingly, around 75 per cent of heatstroke cases in dogs are linked to exercise, and around two-thirds of reported heatstroke cases occur following a simple, everyday walk.

“Signs of heatstroke include heavy panting, which can sometimes look like smiling, and changes in their breathing pattern, such as using their tummy to breathe.

"Dogs may also appear lethargic and drowsy.

“Other signs may include excessive drooling, uncoordinated or wobbly movements, and vomiting or diarrhoea.

"Heatstroke can look similar to signs of other illnesses, and you should always contact your vet if you are concerned.

“Any breed of dog can be affected by heatstroke, however certain breeds, particularly brachycephalic or “flat-faced” dogs such as Pugs, French Bulldogs, and English Bulldogs, are at significantly higher risk due to their compromised ability to regulate body temperature and narrow airways. Older dogs, overweight dogs and dogs with certain underlying health conditions are also at a higher risk.”

Charlie Matthias, senior veterinary surgeon at Dogs Trust, said: “For many of us, the arrival of warmer weather is a welcome change, but it’s important to remember that it can bring real dangers for our dogs.

"Even the lovely springtime sunshine we are set to experience this week can cause serious issues – especially for flat-faced breeds or dogs with underlying health conditions.

“The best thing we can do for our pets is to avoid walking them during the hottest parts of the day, provide plenty of fresh water and shade, and always monitor them closely – even during indoor play.

“With the right care, we and our four-legged friends can safely enjoy the warmer weather together.”

Dogs Trust advises owners who suspect their dogs may be experiencing heatstroke to act immediately to prevent their dog’s condition getting worse. If your dog has collapsed or is struggling to breathe, call your nearest vet immediately.

The charity also advises to cool first, transport second, and recommends owners take these steps to cool their dog down, before transporting them to a vet:

Stop them from playing, walking or whatever activity they’re doing

Move the dog to a shaded and cool area

Offer them drinking water

Start cooling them down urgently; for young, conscious, healthy dogs, this means immersing them in cold water (for example, in a paddling pool) if possible, keeping their head above water. Use any water available, provided it is cooler than your dog. If immersion is not possible, continuous dousing with cold water is an alternative.

For older dogs or dogs with health conditions, spray them with room temperature water, avoiding their face, and combine with air movement from a breeze, fan, or air conditioning. Place ice wrapped in a tea towel (to prevent ice burns) in their groin and armpits.

Always closely monitor cooling and stop if you notice signs of shivering

Do not place a wet towel over them as this can raise their temperature.

While transporting to the vets, keep the air conditioning on in the car or the windows open.

Dogs Trust also urges owners never to leave their dog alone in cars – even just a few minutes in a hot car can prove fatal. On a 22 degree Celsius day, the temperature inside a car could rise by eleven degrees in just ten minutes. As dogs cannot cool down the same way as humans, the heat can quickly become dangerous for them.

If you see a dog in a car in distress, the charity advises that members of the public call 999.

To find out more about how to keep your dog safe this summer, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/hotweather