The Met Office wind warning is in place from 9pm this evening (Monday, April 8) until 9am tomorrow.

The Sussex areas covered by the warning are: Chichester, Arundel, Worthing, Steyning, Brighton, Seaford, Polegate, Eastbourne, Bexhill, Battle and Hastings.

"Strong winds are likely to bring hazardous coastal conditions and could cause some inland disruption,” the Met Office stated.

Sussex weather. Photo Sussex World

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

"A spell of strong onshore winds will affect parts of the England Channel coastline overnight Monday and Tuesday morning.

"Gusts will reach 45-55 mph just inland from the coast and potentially 65 mph for exposed coastal spots. Later on Tuesday morning the wind will ease and the direction change to offshore.”

If you are on the coast, you are advised to stay safe during stormy weather ‘by being aware of large waves’.

A spokesperson for the Met Office added: “Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.