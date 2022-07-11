Sussex weather: Your forecast for Monday, July 11

Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Monday, July 11.

By Frankie Elliott
Monday, 11th July 2022, 7:11 am
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 7:12 am
Weather news
Weather news

Today will be dry and hot with sunny spells, according to the Met Office.

Any isolated shallow fog patches at dawn will rapidly clear and a dry and hot day will follow, with long spells of sometimes hazy sunshine, and generally light winds.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The Met Office said it will fell very warm with a maximum temperature of 33°C in some areas of the county, but will be cooler in coastal areas.

Tonight will stay dry with some clear spells, although there will be increasing amounts of higher level cloud.

Temperatures will remain warm, perhaps uncomfortably so, at a minimum temperature of 16°C.

Met OfficeSussex