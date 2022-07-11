Sussex weather: Your forecast for Monday, July 11

Weather news

Today will be dry and hot with sunny spells, according to the Met Office.

Any isolated shallow fog patches at dawn will rapidly clear and a dry and hot day will follow, with long spells of sometimes hazy sunshine, and generally light winds.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office said it will fell very warm with a maximum temperature of 33°C in some areas of the county, but will be cooler in coastal areas.

Tonight will stay dry with some clear spells, although there will be increasing amounts of higher level cloud.