Sussex weather

There is an amber weather warning in place throughout Sussex today with temperatures expected to hit 32°C, according to the Met Office.

It will be hot and dry all day with no chance of rain and very high levels of UV.

Pollution and pollen levels are expected to be low.

Sunrise was at 5.06am and sunset will be at 9.04pm.