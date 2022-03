Cloudy skies and moderate temperatures are on the agenda today.

This morning's bright skies will cloud over by 12pm, with temperature highs of 13°C and lows of 11°C throughout the day.

The chance of rain will remain low until 9 o'clock this evening, when it will reach 40 per cent, rising to 50 per cent by 11pm.