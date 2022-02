Here’s your Sussex weather forecast for Sunday, February 13

Today will start cloudy and blustery with a slight chance of rain in West and East Sussex, but the chance of rain will increase dramatically as the day goes on.

There is a 94 per cent chance of rain in West Sussex by 2pm, while in the East there will be a 72 per cent chance of rain at 2pm, rising to 94 per cent by 5pm.